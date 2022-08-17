Not given any directions to provide flats to Rohingya migrants: Indian home ministry

Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (August 17) clarified that it has not issued any directive to provide economically weaker section (EWS) flats to the "illegal foreigners" in New Delhi.

The home ministry estimated that around 40,000 Rohingya migrants live in different parts of the country, including the national capital.

The MHA also asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to ensure the illegal foreigners remained at their present location.

As per the law, the MHA also said the Rohingya illegal foreigners are to be kept in detention centres until their deportation.

A tweet by HMO India noted: "With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi."

The tweet also added that the "illegal foreigners are to be kept in the detention centre till their deportation as per law".

The spokesperson further stated that the government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a detention centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately.

The controversy began when Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri earlier in the day tweeted that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi.

Puri also mentioned that they will be provided with basic amenities and police protection.

