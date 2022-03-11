‘No security reasons to leave Russia’: Indian Embassy issues advisory to students

The Indian Embassy in Russia has issued an advisory to Indian students, assuring them that there are no security concerns at present that warrants them to leave.

The guideline comes after the embassy received messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country.

“The embassy would like to reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave. The Embassy is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students,” it said.

“Certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is, however, taking place.”

If students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so, the embassy said.

Read -https://t.co/9pm1ZCu5wr pic.twitter.com/srApqRw389 — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) March 11, 2022 ×

Regarding the academic programs, the embassy said it has been informed by a number of universities that the classes are being done through the online distance learning mode.

“Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding continuation of their academic activities without disruption,” it said.

So far, around 20,000 Indians, especially students, have been evacuated from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine under “Operation Ganga”.

On Friday, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar hailed Operation Ganga and thanked everyone who helped the mission meet its objectives.

“Students from Sumy are returning today to India. Their evacuation was particularly challenging. Operation Ganga, undertaken at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has delivered due to both leadership and commitment,” Jaishankar said in a statement on Twitter.

He also expressed gratitude to Ukraine's neighbouring countries--Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Moldova—for their ‘exceptional’ support to India in evacuating its citizens from the eastern European nation.