/No room for error: Indian army pilots execute daring rescue at 18,600 ft near Nun Kun - VIDEO

Indian Army Aviation pilots performed an exceptional precision and courage high-altitude casualty evacuation drive at 18,600 feet near the Nun Kun massif on Saturday (August 29) to pull a patient from a sheer mountain slope. The executed operation, defying fierce winds and treacherous terrain, has shown a marvellous and exceptional role of the Indian Army.



While launching the evacuation drive beyond the aviation capabilities, the crew experienced a razor-thin window for success because the last available light of the day rapidly vented out over the high-altitude zone. To fly at 18,600 feet, where the thin air makes it hard for engines and rotors to work properly, the pilots had to take special steps to get the helicopter ready.



They removed everything that wasn't absolutely necessary to make the aircraft as light as possible. The helicopter also carried very little fuel, just enough to complete the rescue while staying light enough to fly well. When the crew reached the injured person, they faced strong winds and a steep slope with no flat place to land.

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With no margin for mistakes, the pilots carefully held the helicopter in a risky hover, balancing it with only one skid touching the slope. They quickly got the patient into the aircraft, then lifted off and flew back down safely.

Netizens lauded Indian Army efforts

Video of the rescue mission at 18,600 ft is making rounds over social media, where netizens lauded the effort and risk of the Indian Army for their unwavering commitment. Some of the users appreciated how the Cheetah helicopter was operated in this mission despite its age.