No clearance yet by Beijing for India's relief assistance to China 

No clearance has been given by the Chinese government yet for the relief material India wanted to send to Wuhan. India also wants to bring back another batch of Indian students from the coronavirus-hit city.

Sources told WION, India is ready to send relief package as mentioned in the PM's letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to deal with the coronavirus epidemic but there is "some reluctance by the Chinese side to give clearance" which New Delhi is "unable to figure out".

Adding, there is "unexplainable silence" on the part of the Chinese government as to why clearance is not given.

India is ready with Indian Air Force's C17 with relief supplies for China and to bring back many of its over 100 nationals in the Chinese city which has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. The flight is expected to bring back foreign nationals as well.

PM Modi in his letter to the Chinese President earlier this month expressed solidarity with China and had indicated that New Delhi is ready for any assistance to Beijing to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

Two Air India flights, on January 31 and February 1, brought back more than 640 Indians and 7 Maldivian citizens.