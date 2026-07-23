/Nine Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for alleged poaching; trawler seized

At least nine Indian fishermen were arrested and their fishing trawler seized by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's territorial waters, authorities said. According to the Sri Lankan Navy, the fishermen were apprehended on Wednesday (Jul 22) evening during a special operation after more than 50 Indian fishing trawlers were allegedly found trespassing into Sri Lankan waters south of Iranativu and engaging in illegal fishing.

Fishermen handed over for legal action

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According to the Sri Lanka Navy, the Indian fishermen had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and were fishing in waters north of Talaimannar. Following the detention operation, the nine fishermen and the seized trawler were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for further legal proceedings, it said in a statement.

The latest arrests come against the backdrop of continuing tensions over fishing rights in the Palk Strait, a longstanding source of friction between India and Sri Lanka.

Over 120 Indian fishermen arrested this year

According to Sri Lankan authorities, 128 Indian fishermen had been arrested and 18 Indian trawlers seized by the Sri Lankan Navy as of April 15 this year over alleged illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The issue remains a recurring flashpoint in bilateral ties, with Indian fishermen, particularly from Tamil Nadu, frequently being detained for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan waters.

Why the dispute persists

The Palk Strait, a narrow stretch of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is one of the region's richest fishing grounds and is used by fishermen from both countries. Due to the proximity of the maritime boundary and the shared fishing grounds, fishermen often inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line, leading to frequent arrests and the seizure of fishing vessels.