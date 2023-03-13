Nigerian man dies aboard Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight, aircraft makes emergency landing in Karachi

A Nigerian passenger onboard a Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight died after a medical emergency, even as the airline made an emergency landing in Karachi to save him. The airline informed that the passenger had fallen ill, forcing the crew of flight 6E-1736 to make a quick call to drop anchor in the southern Pakistani city.

The captain of the aircraft contacted the Karachi Air Traffic Control (ATC) and conveyed the situation whilst seeking permission for the landing.

However, upon landing in Karachi, the airport medical team declared the man dead who has been identified as 60-year-old Abdullah, a native of Nigeria. A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson in Pakistan confirmed the incident and said the passenger's health had worsened mid-flight.

Meanwhile, IndiGo released a statement and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

"Flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team," read the statement released.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We're currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities," it added.

After confirmation of Abdullah's death, the body was flown back to Delhi. A death certificate has also been issued. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to launch an investigation and assess if any foul play was involved.

The passenger's health history will be looked after before arriving at any final decision.

(With inputs from agencies)