/Nida Khan not HR manager, no POSH complaint filed: TCS says amid sexual abuse, conversion case

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday (Apr 17) said that no complaint was filed through its internal ethics or Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) channels from employees who filed FIRs in the ongoing sexual harassment cases between 2022 and 2026. This comes as the investigation into the IT giant continues amid grave allegations of sexual misconduct and religious conversion at its Nashik facility. The company also clarified that the person “repeatedly” being referred to as an HR manager is neither an HR manager nor involved in the recruitment process.

“Ms. Nida Khan who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities,” TCS CEO and MD, K. Krithivasan, said in a statement. He also denied claims of the unit being shut down, calling such reports “entirely untrue.”

Nida Khan, one of the key suspects in the case, has been described as the “mastermind” behind the alleged misconduct at the company by the police. She is reportedly 25 years old and has been working at the TCS branch since 2021.

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“TCS holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct. We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of every employee. As we have stated before, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct. We are focused on supporting our employees and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace across all our locations,” the statement added.

“We continue to extend full cooperation to the law enforcement agencies so that the matter is investigated thoroughly, transparently and brought to a rightful conclusion.”

Meanwhile, in an earlier statement, the company said that it had not received any complaints through its internal mechanisms. “A preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) channels,” it said.

What is the case?