NIA files charge sheet against radical who wanted to establish Islamic State in Tamil Nadu

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) files a charge sheet against a Tamil Nadu resident.

According to the NIA, they have filed a charge sheet against Saravana Kumar, alias Abdullah, of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He is being booked under multiple sections including Sedition, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) etc.

Also read | Ex-LTTE man arrested for smuggling AK-47s, ammo, 300kg heroin from Pakistan to Sri Lanka

The charges against him have been filed for supporting, furthering ISIS ideology and uploading incendiary posts on Facebook. An NIA special court in Chennai has filed cases under sections 124A and 505(1)(b) of IPC and section 13(1)(b), 38 and 39 of UAPA.

NIA files chargesheet in ISIS- Madurai Hizb-ut-Tahrir Module case pic.twitter.com/tGZnFB8Czb — NIA India (@NIA_India) October 6, 2021 ×

The case against this Madurai-based individual was registered at the Theppakulam Police Station in Madurai City, on April 10th of this year. Following this, a probe was conducted by the NIA, which revealed the grave nature of the accused's intentions.

Also read | How Indian Forest officials attempted to reunite a baby elephant that was separated from its herd

“Abdullah was uploading posts on his Facebook account to instigate people to establish Khilafah (an institution governing a territory under Islamic rule) and threaten the unity, security and sovereignty of India. He was also seeking cooperation from other countries to set up an Army to establish an Islamic State in Tamil Nadu through Jihad.” the premier investigation agency said.

An investigation by the NIA has revealed that Abdullah, who went by the alias Saravana Kumar is a highly radicalized Hizb Ut Tahir (HuT) member and was espousing the fundamentalist ideology of ISIS.

Also read | ISRO-ICG device helps save nine sailors stranded at sea between India and the Maldives

Notably, the HuT is banned in many countries.

The accused had knowingly and willingly associated himself with ISIS recruiters with an intention to propagate and support ISIS activities, said NIA. The investigation, in this case, is still underway, they added.