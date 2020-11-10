NDA forges ahead of Grand Alliance in Bihar Patna

The ruling NDA forged ahead of its challenger Grand Alliance in Bihar on Tuesday, leading on 127 seats from where trends were available till 12 pm.

The Election Commission website said the NDA candidates were leading in 127 seats while the opposition alliance was ahead in 100.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading the table with 73 seats and its allies Janata Dal (United) in 49 seats.

Bihar minister and BJP leader Vinod Narayan Jha leads over Congress rival Bhawana Jha by 6,000 votes in Benipatti seat.

RJD nominees were ahead of their rivals in nine constituencies and alliance partners Congress (21), CPI-ML (14) and CPI-M (2).

Ace shooter and BJP nominee Shreyasi Singh was leading her rivals in Jamui.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and Grand Alliance Chief Minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav is leading from his Raghopur Assembly seat while his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing from the Hasanpur Assembly seat.



According to the early poll trends, Tejashwi was leading from the Raghopur Assembly seat with 2,445 votes, while his rival Satish Kumar was trailing by over 500 votes with 1,990 votes.



Meanwhile, Tej Pratap, who shifted his Assembly seat from Mahua to Hasanpur, is trailing behind the ruling Janata Dal(United) candidate Raj Kumar Ray by over 1,500 votes.

Bihar voted for the 243-member Assembly in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7.



The RJD had won 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the JD(U) won 71 seats. The BJP had won 53 seats and the LJP managed two seats.



The Bihar election is being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is in alliance with the BJP-led NDA. Nitish Kumar has governed Bihar three times in a row since 2005.