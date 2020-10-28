Bihar elections: India conducts first major poll since beginning of coronavirus pandemic

Heavy security

An estimated 3.5 lakh paramilitary and other reserve force personnel are manning the assembly election in Bihar.

This is the first time that such a massive deployment is estimated to be required due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is estimated to be more than three times the size of forces deployed in the five-phase assembly election conducted in 2015.

A high-level security review meeting was held in Patna on Tuesday evening to review the state of preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar and to take a final call on security arrangements for peaceful completion of general elections.

Issues of increasing synergy and maintaining strong coordination among all security agencies during elections, besides ensuring full proof security around the polling stations, were discussed during the meeting.

