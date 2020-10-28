Bihar elections: India conducts first major poll since beginning of coronavirus pandemic

More than 70 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots for 243 assembly seats in the eastern state of Bihar. Polling began on Wednesday in the first of three phases and votes will be counted on 10 November.
(Photograph:IANS)
Social distancing
Voters are following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare(MoHFW) prior to the election.
They are adhering to social distancing norms and wearing masks. Thermal Scanning of all persons is being carried out; sanitizer, soap and water is also available.
(Photograph:IANS)
Heavy security
An estimated 3.5 lakh paramilitary and other reserve force personnel are manning the assembly election in Bihar.
This is the first time that such a massive deployment is estimated to be required due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is estimated to be more than three times the size of forces deployed in the five-phase assembly election conducted in 2015.
A high-level security review meeting was held in Patna on Tuesday evening to review the state of preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar and to take a final call on security arrangements for peaceful completion of general elections.
Issues of increasing synergy and maintaining strong coordination among all security agencies during elections, besides ensuring full proof security around the polling stations, were discussed during the meeting.
(Photograph:IANS)
Key electoral battleground
With some two dozen home-grown parties, including 11 new ones, in the fray this time, the state is a crucible of alliance politics.
(Photograph:PTI)
Low voter turn-out
The state assembly election has recorded a voter turnout of 33.10 per cent recorded till 1pm in the first phase of of the polls, as per the provisional data of the Election Commission.