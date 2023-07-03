NCP chief Sharad Pawar reacts to nephew Ajit's rebellion, says 'some fell pray to BJP's tactics'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, on Monday, while addressing a public meeting in Karad, said that the people of the Indian state of Maharashtra will not succumb to undemocratic forces.

He then said that there was a need to fight the parties creating a communal divide in the state.

Addressing NCP workers and supporters at the Yashwant Chavan Samadhi in Karad, the NCP chief said, "We were serving Maharashtra under Uddhav Thackeray but our government was toppled by some people. The same happened in some other parts of the country too in Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal where the governments are working democratically, are being attacked."

Without mentioning his nephew Ajit Pawar's name, who led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government, the NCP chief said that "some of our people fell prey to BJP's tactics to break other parties."

"Attempts are being made to create communal divide in Maharashtra and the country. We need to fight forces that create fear among peace-loving citizens," he said.

"We need to protect democracy in the country," he added.

"Today, in Maharashtra and the country, a rift is being created in the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups. We tried to stand against the BJP, but unfortunately, some of us went fell prey to it. With the support of the public, we will be strengthened again. Nevertheless, the people of Maharashtra will not succumb to these undemocratic forces. Maharashtra again will go on the path of progress," Sharad Pawar said.

"In the next few months, we will get an opportunity to go to the people and with their help, we will push these tendencies aside and once again we will create a system that will work in the interest of the common people," he said. NCP's Ajit Pawar joins NDA government In yet another dramatic turn of events in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar, on Sunday (July 2), crossed party lines and joined the incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government and was sworn in as the new deputy CM of the state.

He took the oath as Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister with eight other party legislators along with him joining the National Democratic Alliance government in the state.

On Sunday Ajit Pawar asserted that all MLAs are with him and that they have joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as a party.

"We have all the numbers. All MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," Ajit Pawar said after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies)