/NC to go ahead with Jantar Mantar protest on July 20; BJP announces Secretariat Gherao in Srinagar the same day

The National Conference has announced that it will go ahead with its planned protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20, regardless of the circumstances. The protest, scheduled for the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, is aimed at demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the party would proceed with the protest irrespective of whether police permission is granted. Senior National Conference leaders, including party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, will leave for New Delhi on July 19 to participate in the demonstration.

"There is no change in our plans. The programme scheduled for July 20 will go ahead as planned. We will remain patient for as long as we are allowed to do so, while keeping our second option open. I have instructed my party leaders that, no matter what happens, we will leave for Delhi on July 19. Whether or not we are granted permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, we will still go to Delhi," Omar Abdullah said.

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Meanwhile, the BJP has announced a major protest over the alleged job outsourcing scam, with a "Secretariat Gherao" scheduled for July 20 in the Kashmir Valley. The party has appealed to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and all concerned citizens to join the protest in support of transparency and accountability in recruitment.

''On 20 July, the BJP will hold a major protest in Srinagar, marching from Lal Chowk to the Civil Secretariat to gherao the Secretariat in protest against the National Conference government's anti-youth policies, particularly the outsourcing of jobs to outsiders.

The National Conference had promised one lakh jobs for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir but has failed to deliver. Instead of addressing unemployment and even basic issues like electricity and gas supply, the government is trying to divert public attention through political drama. This protest is just the beginning.

The BJP will take this movement to every district of Jammu and Kashmir and continue protesting until the government provides a concrete solution to the employment crisis and safeguards opportunities meant for the youth of the region. The people deserve accountability, not distractions.'', said Altaf Thakur, Chief Spokesperson, BJP.

However, the opposition parties in the Union Territory, including Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, have not yet clarified whether they will join the NC's protest at Jantar Mantar.