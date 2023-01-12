National Youth Day 2023, a tribute to Swami Vivekananda: History, theme, life lessons, Hubballi festival

In honour of Swami Vivekananda, an Indian philosopher and inspirational figure for young people, India will celebrate National Youth Day in 2023. The younger generation values Swami Vivekananda's teachings because they aspire to be like him. In 1984, the Indian government declared National Youth Day to celebrate Swami Vivekananda's heroic life. Hubballi, in Karanataka, is hosting this year's National Youth Day celebrations, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event. In Hubballi, all schools will be closed on January 12 in observance of the 26th National Youth Festival.

History behind National Youth Day

Due to Swami Vivekanda's significant contributions to the nationalistic revival and liberation fight in India, the Indian government designated 12 January as National Youth Day in his honour in 1984. Since then, the government with one state have celebrated the day annually from January 12 to January 16. Hubballi, in Karnataka, celebrates the day this year in 2023. The festival, which will also draw many students, will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Significance of National Youth Day 2023

The day holds great significance for the youth of the country. They admire Swami Vivekananda for the pious life he led and for his simple living and high-thinking values. The goal of National Youth Day is to bring the nation's youth together. The day also gives aspiring young artists the chance to express themselves and connect with other artists.

Theme for National Youth Day 2023

This year National Youth festival 2023 has a theme of 'Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat' which means that if the youth of India is leading on a path of development then only India can be developed.

Life teachings of Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekanand was born on January 12, 1863 in Kolkata. The spiritual leader and social reformer spent all his life as a social reformer, philosopher, author, and religious teacher. His teachings and philosophy have had a significant impact on eradicating child marriage and illiteracy in India.

Swami Vivekananda's most famous 1893 Chicago speech

At the World’s Parliament of Religions on 11 September 1893 in Chicago, Swami Vivekananda gave his most famous speech where he said he is proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. "We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true. I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth, he said during his speech.

National Youth Festival 2023 in Karnataka's Hubballi

This year the four-day National Youth Festival is celebrated in Karnataka's Hubballi. This year the festival is being organized by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports in collaboration with the Karnataka. The Festival will witness the Youth Summit, which will witness plenary discussions on five themes stemming from G20 and Y20 events viz. Future of work, Industry, Innovation and 21st Century Skills; Climate change and disaster risk reduction; Peacebuilding and Reconciliation; Shared future-youth in democracy and governance; and Health & Well-being.

The Youth Summit, which will take place during the Festival, will feature plenary discussions on topics ranging from future of work to health.

Events at National Youth Festival

Throughout this festival, a number of competitive and non-competitive events will be held. Folk music and dances will be performed during the competitive events. Yogathon is one of the non-competitive events.