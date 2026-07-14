A woman in Maharashtra's Nashik district narrowly escaped with her life after she was allegedly chased for nearly 15 kilometres and attacked by a man after resisting his attempt to molest her. The shocking incident, much of which was captured on CCTV cameras, has triggered outrage and renewed concerns over women's safety on public roads.

According to police, the incident unfolded late at night when the woman was travelling in her car. Investigators said the accused allegedly tried to molest her after intercepting her vehicle. When she resisted and managed to drive away, the man allegedly began pursuing her in his own vehicle.

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Police said the chase continued for nearly 15 kilometers across different stretches of the city. CCTV footage reviewed by investigators allegedly shows the accused repeatedly tailing the woman's car at high speed, refusing to stop despite her attempts to escape.

The pursuit ended when the accused allegedly rammed the woman's vehicle, forcing it to stop. Police said he then assaulted her and allegedly attempted to kill her before fleeing the scene.

The woman sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Doctors have said her condition is stable. The CCTV footage has become a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation. The visuals reportedly capture several stages of the chase, helping investigators reconstruct the sequence of events and identify the accused.

Police launched a manhunt soon after the attack and arrested the accused within hours. Officials said multiple teams were involved in tracking him down using CCTV footage, vehicle registration details and other technical evidence. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to molestation, attempt to murder, wrongful restraint and other relevant offences. The accused has been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Senior police officials said investigators are examining whether the accused knew the victim or whether the attack was entirely random. They are also analysing digital evidence and questioning witnesses to establish the complete chain of events. The incident has sparked widespread anger in Maharashtra, with demands for swift justice and stricter enforcement of laws aimed at protecting women.

Activists have also raised questions over road safety, surveillance and emergency response mechanisms, arguing that the prolonged chase highlights the risks women continue to face despite extensive CCTV coverage. The investigation is ongoing, and police have said further details will be shared as forensic evidence and witness statements are analysed.