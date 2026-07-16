/Nand Kishore Goenka cremated at Agroha Dham; political leaders join gathering to paid tribute

Nand Kishore Goenka, a philanthropist and father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, was cremated with full traditional honours on Wednesday afternoon. Before the final rites, his mortal remains were taken to Vaishnav Agrasen Gaushala, an institution he had helped establish by laying its foundation. A large number of well-wishers and members of the community gathered at the gaushala to pay their last respects and bid him a heartfelt farewell.



Before the cremation, the funeral procession halted at the Vaishnav Agrasen Gaushala in a symbolic tribute to Goenka's contribution to the institution. The gaushala holds special significance as it was founded on the foundation stone laid by him. Hundreds of local residents and community leaders assembled there to offer their final respects to Goenka, who passed away in Mumbai on July 13, 2026, at the age of 96.



Among those present were Union Minister Manohar Lal, former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Haryana Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, former Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta, Adampur MLA Chandraprakash and Nohar (Rajasthan) MLA Amit Chachan.

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Following his demise, PM Modi sent a formal condolence message to Dr Subhash Chandra, deeply mourning the loss of his father, Nand Kishore Goenka. "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. My thoughts are with you and the entire family during this difficult time. I have been fortunate enough to meet him on several occasions, and his warm, affectionate behaviour will always remain in my memory. His passing is an irreparable loss to society, " PM Modi said.



In addition, while paying final respects, Union Minister Manohar Lal remarked that the guiding philosophy and values of Goenka would continue to inspire generations. Spiritual leader Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev also paid his tributes and shared the family's grief, stating that he considered himself the "fifth brother" of the Goenka family.

Dr Subhash Chandra announces Rs 100-cr university

Addressing people at Goenka Park, after the funeral rites, Dr Chandra announced that a university named after Nand Kishore Goenka will be established to carry forward his legacy. He said the university will be built on 32 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.



"We have decided to build a university in Goenka Ji's name on 32 acres of land. It will cost around Rs 100 crore. To ensure that his legacy continues, we will introduce courses focused on social service and contributing to society," Dr Chandra said.



Nand Kishore Goenka was born on September 28, 1930, in Hisar, Haryana. He built his life on the foundations of Indian values, hard work and moral principles. The struggles of his early years made him self-reliant, while the values instilled by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shaped him into a dedicated servant of the nation. He never sought fame and regarded every task as an offering to God and a means of serving the country. He was a guide to society, a trusted organisational worker, a devoted advocate of cow protection, an inspiration to the Agrawal community and a vigilant guardian of national values.

A life shaped by RSS values

For Goenka, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was not merely an organisation but a way of life. He remained a disciplined, dedicated and committed volunteer throughout his life. He lived by the Sangh's guiding principle of "Nation First" with complete sincerity. Patriotism, for him, was not a matter of speeches but an everyday practice. Discipline, punctuality, humility, self-restraint and organisational commitment were integral parts of his personality.



As Vice President of the Haryana unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and a member of its Central Cow Protection Committee, Goenka made significant contributions. He believed that organising Hindu society was not solely the responsibility of any institution but of every conscious citizen. He extended his wholehearted support—through his time, effort and resources—to the Parishad's initiatives related to service, values, social harmony and religious awareness.



For him, cow protection was not merely a movement but an effort to preserve Indian culture, agriculture, rural life and compassion. He regarded the cow as the foundation of Indian civilisation. His active association with numerous gaushalas and cow protection campaigns reflected this conviction.



Paying tribute to him, Vishwa Hindu Parishad International President Shri Alok Kumar said," While Shri Nand Kishore Goenka's mortal body has merged with the five elements today, his virtues, deeds, character and greatness will remain immortal. As a dedicated RSS volunteer, he devoted his entire life to selfless service. As a true descendant of Maharaja Agrasen, he developed Agroha Dham into a pilgrimage centre for the Vaishya community. His contribution as Vice President of the Haryana unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and as a member of its Central Cow Protection Committee will always be remembered. He was a true servant of Gau Mata and dedicated his entire life to Bharat Mata."

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Agroha Dham: Dream and lifelong mission

Maharaja Agrasen, remembered in history and associated with the Mahabharata era, symbolises the Indian tradition of equality, cooperation and public welfare, reflected in the principle of "one brick and one-and-a-quarter rupees." Shri Nand Kishore Goenka resolved to carry this legacy to the masses.



His contribution to the development of Agroha Dham was immense. He envisioned it not merely as a temple complex or memorial but as a centre of cultural consciousness, social unity and national resurgence for the Vaishya community. Today, Agroha Dham welcomes lakhs of devotees from across the country as a place of faith, inspiration and social unity. Shri Goenka's role in this achievement will always be remembered with respect.



Shri Goenka believed that the highest form of service is one performed without seeking recognition. For this reason, he never publicised his philanthropic work. He consistently supported education, healthcare, religious institutions, social organisations and people in need. He always believed that a society does not become great through economic progress alone but also through values, education and service. Accordingly, he encouraged numerous social and educational initiatives and worked to strengthen community bonds.



Despite belonging to a highly respected family, there was no trace of ostentation in his life. He was approachable, humble and warm. Anyone who visited him never felt like an outsider. His speech reflected kindness, his conduct inspired affection, and his decisions demonstrated clarity. He possessed the ability to listen, which earned him deep respect in society.

Values passed on to his family

Behind every great family stands a great source of values, and Nand Kishore Goenka fulfilled that role for the Goenka family. He not only guided his children towards success but also taught them that the true purpose of success is to fulfil one's responsibilities towards society. The diligence, courage, innovation and deep-rooted Indian values reflected in the personalities of Dr Subhash Chandra, Shri Lakshmi Narayan, Shri Jawahar and Shri Ashok Goyal clearly bear the imprint of the values instilled by their father.



Nand Kishore Goenka completed his life's journey at the age of 96. As his last rites were performed on the sacred land of Hisar, it was not merely a family bidding farewell but an entire era of society. Countless RSS volunteers, saints, social workers, industrialists, public representatives and ordinary citizens gathered to pay their final respects. This honour was not for a position he held, but for a life of selfless dedication.