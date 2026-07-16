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Mystery over Bhopal's Nishatpura station: ₹6 crore facility lies deserted years after completion

Gravitas Desk
Authored By Gravitas Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 24:38 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 24:38 IST
Mystery over Bhopal's Nishatpura station: ₹6 crore facility lies deserted years after completion

Bhopal's Nishatpura station Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

Bhopal’s newly completed ₹6 crore Nishatpura railway station remains completely deserted and unused two years after completion, fueling local rumors of paranormal activity despite skeptical residents dismissing the claims.

Despite being completed two years ago, trains do not stop at an unusual railway station in Bhopal, the staff do not report for duty, and passengers never arrive. This has sparked speculation over whether the station is haunted. Despite appearing fully ready to begin operations, the station is completely deserted.

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However, there is no clarity on why staff have not been appointed or why the station has not been cleared for use.

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As a result, rumours about paranormal experiences at the station have gained traction.

However, some locals dismissed these claims as mere speculation.

For instance, one person at the spot observed that such rumours spread simply because the station is deserted.

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Locals also expressed disappointment at losing out on better connectivity.

Even as the reason behind the delay remains a mystery, official clarity on when operations will finally begin at the station is still awaited.

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Gravitas Desk

Gravitas Desk

Gravitas Desk

If WION was a newspaper, Gravitas would be its editorial page, at least that's what we remind ourselves while drawing up the story list for this marquee show each day. Gravitas not...Read More

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