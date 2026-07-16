/Mystery over Bhopal's Nishatpura station: ₹6 crore facility lies deserted years after completion

Despite being completed two years ago, trains do not stop at an unusual railway station in Bhopal, the staff do not report for duty, and passengers never arrive. This has sparked speculation over whether the station is haunted. Despite appearing fully ready to begin operations, the station is completely deserted.

However, there is no clarity on why staff have not been appointed or why the station has not been cleared for use.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As a result, rumours about paranormal experiences at the station have gained traction.

However, some locals dismissed these claims as mere speculation.

For instance, one person at the spot observed that such rumours spread simply because the station is deserted.

Locals also expressed disappointment at losing out on better connectivity.