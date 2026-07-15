/Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace faces ₹22.3 crore BMC demand over post-26/11 security barriers

Mumbai: Mumbai's landmark Taj Mahal Palace Hotel has been served a ₹22.3 crore demand notice by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over security installations erected outside the property following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The civic body says the amount relates to occupation charges for bollards, barricades and other protective structures installed on municipal roads and footpaths around the hotel after the 26/11 attacks.

According to BMC officials, while the security measures were put in place for safety, the structures occupy public land and are therefore liable for charges under municipal rules.

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Officials said the dues have been calculated from 2009 onwards, and a fresh reminder was recently issued after the amount remained unpaid.

The Tata Group-owned hotel has reportedly urged the civic body to withdraw or reduce the demand, arguing that the barriers were installed as part of enhanced security following one of India's deadliest terror attacks.

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The hotel has maintained that the infrastructure serves a public safety purpose rather than a commercial one.

Civic officials said discussions between the BMC and the hotel management are ongoing, with a decision expected after the hotel's representation is examined.

If no resolution is reached, the municipal corporation may initiate further action as permitted under its regulations.

The Taj Mahal Palace was one of the main targets during the November 26, 2008, terrorist attacks in Mumbai, which claimed more than 160 lives and prompted a complete overhaul of security around several high-profile locations in the city. The hotel has since remained protected by permanent anti-ram bollards, barricades and other security infrastructure.

The latest notice has brought back a long-running debate over who should bear the cost of security measures installed after a national security crisis.

While the BMC maintains that occupation charges apply to any long-term use of municipal land, the hotel has argued that the installations were created to safeguard both citizens and visitors.