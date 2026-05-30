/Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing arrives in India, visits Bihar’s Bodh Gaya

Myanmar's President U Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday arrived in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, as MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the visit and highlighted India's civilisational and spiritual ties with Myanmar.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted a warm reception for the Myanmar President on his arrival in the Buddhist heartland, where he was received by the Governor of Bihar, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.).

The post said, "A warm welcome to President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in Bodh Gaya. He was received by Hon'ble Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) @GovernorBihar at the airport."

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The post said that the visit "reflects the strong spiritual, historical and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries and the depth of our ongoing cooperation."

Soon after arrival, President Min Aung Hlaing visited the sacred Mahabodhi Temple, a key Buddhist pilgrimage site and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The visit of the Myanmar President, spanning from May 30 to June 2, comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India in his current capacity as President. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and prominent business leaders.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined the wide-ranging scope of the upcoming bilateral discussions.

"Regarding border security, connectivity, and other issues, all matters that form part of the gamut of relations between Myanmar and India will come up for discussion. Our idea is to take our friendly, civilizational ties forward," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal emphasised that a significant "business component" has been woven into the itinerary to deeply entrench economic ties between the neighbouring nations.

The President's high-profile visit will feature multiple stops across India, balancing diplomatic meetings with commercial and cultural engagements.

President Min Aung Hlaing will, on June 1, hold formal bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi to review historical ties, followed by participation in a dedicated business forum in New Delhi.