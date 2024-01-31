Mumbai spy pigeon released after eight months in custody. Here's why it was held

A pigeon, once suspected to be a Chinese spy, has finally been set free after spending eight months under the watchful eyes of Mumbai's veterinary authorities.

The Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals, located in the vibrant Parel area, sought and received permission from the police to release the bird on Tuesday (Jan 30), marking the end of its unexpected stint in custody.

The avian intrigue began in May last year when the RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers) police apprehended the pigeon at Pir Pau Jetty in suburban Chembur.

The mysterious bird, adorned with copper and aluminum rings on its legs, bore messages in a script similar to Chinese characters beneath its wings. This sparked espionage suspicions.

Although a case was initially registered by the RCF police, subsequent investigations led to a surprising turn of events.

The espionage charges were eventually dropped as it was discovered that the pigeon had a more innocent backstory.

As the police delved into the feathered spy saga, it was revealed that the pigeon was a racer from Taiwan, participating in open-water racing events.

During one such competition, the adventurous bird soared beyond borders and landed unexpectedly on Indian soil.

With the espionage allegations debunked and the bird declared in good health, the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals released the globe-trotting pigeon after receiving the police's "no objection."