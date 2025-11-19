/Mumbai-Shanghai direct flights will boost trade and ties, says Consul General Pratik Mathur

In a significant step towards warming bilateral relations, direct flights between India and mainland China have resumed after a gap of nearly five years, with Shanghai emerging as a key hub. Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, India’s Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, described the development as a direct outcome of high-level diplomacy.



“Following the understandings reached during Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi's meeting with President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024 and Foreign Secretary's visit to China, both sides agreed to resume direct air services at an early date,” Mathur said, highlighting the swift consultations between civil aviation authorities that made the Delhi-Shanghai and upcoming Mumbai-Shanghai routes possible.

The new connectivity is expected to deliver tangible benefits. “In addition to Delhi-Shanghai, direct flights, particularly Mumbai-Shanghai, will significantly reduce travel time, lower costs and enhance convenience for business travellers, tourists, students and families,” the Consul General noted. Adding to the momentum, India has resumed tourist visas to Chinese. Full interview:

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the start of direct flights between India and Shanghai?

Pratik Mathur: Following the understandings reached during Hon’ble Prime Minister’s meeting with President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024 and Foreign Secretary's visit to China, both sides agreed to resume direct air services at an early date. Consultations between civil aviation authorities of the two countries were then undertaken to operationalize direct flights, following which direct flights between Shanghai and India were started.

Sidhant Sibal: How will it benefit the people, flights which are between mainland China and India and planned between Mumbai, Shanghai?

Pratik Mathur: In addition to Delhi-Shanghai, direct flights, particularly Mumbai-Shanghai, will significantly reduce travel time, lower costs and enhance convenience for business travellers, tourists, students and families. Mumbai and Shanghai being the financial capitals of their respective countries, seamless connectivity will boost trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Sidhant Sibal: Do you see a business to business increase, since Shanghai is financial hub of China

Pratik Mathur: Absolutely. Shanghai is China’s commercial and financial centre and hosts headquarters of numerous Chinese and multinational companies. Direct flights will facilitate more frequent B2B interactions, participation in trade fairs, investment roadshows and easier movement of professionals, leading to stronger economic cooperation between Indian and Chinese enterprises, the largest and the fastest growing two major global economies.