/Mumbai's iconic Parsi Dairy Farm loses food licence over alleged hygiene violations

Mumbai's century-old Parsi Dairy Farm, one of the city's most recognisable dairy brands, has had its food licence suspended after Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allegedly found multiple violations of food safety and hygiene norms during an inspection.

The FDA said it has suspended the FSSAI licence of Parsi Dairy Farm Pvt Ltdwith immediate effect, citing serious lapses at the company's production facility.

According to the regulator, inspectors found the absence of a protected raw milk reception dock, fungal growth on walls, poor sanitation in production areas and a widespread presence of flies inside the premises. Officials also alleged that the facility lacked adequate pest control measures and did not have an effluent treatment plant.

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The inspection reportedly identified additional shortcomings, including incomplete medical records of food handlers, inadequate protective footwear for workers, missing sanitation records for vehicles used to transport food products, and packaged food items without mandatory "best before", expiry date or use-by labels.

Established in 1916, Parsi Dairy Farm has been a Mumbai institution for more than a century. The brand is widely known for its milk, ghee, sweets and ice cream, drawing loyal customers from across the city. The FDA's action is expected to temporarily impact its operations until the identified deficiencies are addressed and regulatory requirements are met.

The suspension is part of a wider enforcement drive by the Maharashtra FDA targeting food establishments over hygiene and food safety compliance.

In recent weeks, the regulator has taken similar action against several well-known eateries and food businesses in Mumbai. These include the suspension of licences of K. Rustom's ice cream parlour, as well as the iconic Shalimar and Noor Mohammadirestaurants, after inspections allegedly uncovered hygiene-related violations.

The FDA has stepped up inspections across Maharashtra in recent months, saying the objective is to ensure compliance with food safety standards and protect consumer health. Food business operators found violating prescribed norms are required to rectify deficiencies before they can seek restoration of their licences.

Parsi Dairy Farm has not publicly responded to the FDA's findings at the time of publication. It also remains unclear when the establishment will be permitted to resume normal operations, pending compliance with the regulator's directives.