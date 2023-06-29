Mumbai Rain Update: City to experience light showers from Friday this week, says IMD

Amid witnessing heavy rainfall for a week now, India's finance capital, Mumbai, will now witness a relief, as stated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest statement.

The weather agency said that the city is expected to receive significantly light rainfall showers and "heavy to very heavy showers" at some isolated places on Thursday. Here's what IMD predicted: In a tweet, the Met Department said, "Moderate rainfall continues to occur over Mumbai. It is likely to continue for the next 3 hours (till 11:00 am on Thursday). Extremely Heavy rainfall has occurred at isolated stations and was very heavy at some stations during the last 21 hours."

The weather agency added that the heavy rainfall intensity is likely to continue till Thursday and is likely to decrease from Friday.

Thursday: Yellow Alet, very likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Friday: Yellow alert, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

On Saturday and Sunday: Green alert. Mumbai Rain: Tree falling, short circuits The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its evening bulletin said that in the last 24 hours, Mumbai has witnessed some 26 incidents of tree falling, six incidents of house collapse and 15 incidents of electricity short-circuits.

As per the department, residents complained about the landslides as well with reports of stones and soil falling from gullies in the area.

Tragically two people lost their lives this week. Two men, Premlal Nirmal,30, and Kaushal Doshi,38, died due to injuries caused by trees falling.

Additionally, a woman in Thane,36, and a teenager named Rehan Shaikh were reported injured due to a building collapse.

Mumbai received an average rainfall of 93 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs experienced 127 mm and 123 mm of rainfall respectively.

The department also said that Dahisar received 154.5mm, Bhayander in Thane district experienced 128.0mm, and Juhu Airport and Ram Mandir recorded 71.5mm and 76.5 mm, respectively.

The IMD earlier issued an orange alert, predicted heavy to hefty rainfall in six districts of Maharashtra, and said that Mumbai is expected to witness relatively less intense showers.

The department also issued an orange alert for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Nashik, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places.

(With inputs from agencies)

