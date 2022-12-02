Mumbai Police on front foot after Korean woman harassment case
Mumbai Police sets the new protocol for the Nirbhaya Squad after the Korean vlogger molestation incident in Khar.
Mumbai Police has taken swift action after the Korean woman molestation case by setting a new protocol for the Nirbhaya squad. According to media reports, the QR codes will be installed at different places in the city that are considered sensitive for women.
In a recent case, a Korean vlogger was harassed by two men in Khar, Mumbai while she was live streaming a video on the street.
The technical feature of QR codes will be installed to oversee the robustness of the Nirbhaya patrolling squad. Every time a Nirbhaya squad passes through the QR code spots while patrolling, they will have to scan the QR code that will send a real-time update about the patrol vans. This will ensure a quick response so that anyone in distress can be helped immediately.
The Nirbhaya squad was made entirely for the purpose of protecting women; it comprises a female cop, two constables, and a driver.