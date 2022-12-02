Mumbai Police on front foot after Korean woman harassment case

Mumbai Police has taken swift action after the Korean woman molestation case by setting a new protocol for the Nirbhaya squad. According to media reports, the QR codes will be installed at different places in the city that are considered sensitive for women.

In a recent case, a Korean vlogger was harassed by two men in Khar, Mumbai while she was live streaming a video on the street.

The technical feature of QR codes will be installed to oversee the robustness of the Nirbhaya patrolling squad. Every time a Nirbhaya squad passes through the QR code spots while patrolling, they will have to scan the QR code that will send a real-time update about the patrol vans. This will ensure a quick response so that anyone in distress can be helped immediately.