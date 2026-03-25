/Child dies of rabies in Mumbai region after incomplete vaccination

In a heartbreaking incident, a nine-year-old girl from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region lost her life to rabies months after being scratched by a stray dog, highlighting the deadly consequences of delayed treatment and incomplete vaccination.

The victim was identified as Kashish Sahini, who was studying in the fourth standard.

The incident was reported from Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district, where the child had reportedly been scratched by a stray dog nearly five to six months ago. According to local health officials, the wound initially did not appear serious, and although she was taken for medical attention, she did not complete the full course of anti-rabies vaccination.

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For months, the child remained stable. However, her condition has suddenly deteriorated in recent days. She began showing symptoms associated with rabies, including difficulty in swallowing, refusal to eat or drink, and unusual behavioural changes. Alarmed by her condition, the family rushed her to a local hospital before she was shifted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, which specialises in infectious diseases.

Despite medical efforts, the child succumbed during treatment. Doctors reiterated that rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, making timely intervention critical.

Health experts say the case underlines a dangerous misconception — that minor scratches or superficial wounds from animals are harmless. In reality, even small exposures can transmit the virus if left untreated. Immediate washing of the wound and completing the full vaccination schedule remain the only effective safeguards.

The incident has once again brought attention to gaps in public awareness and the ongoing challenge of managing stray dog populations in urban and suburban areas. Authorities are urging parents and caregivers to treat every animal bite or scratch as a medical emergency and ensure timely, complete treatment to prevent such tragedies.