/Mumbai crime: DNA test confirms father impregnated disabled daughter

Mumbai police have arrested a man after DNA tests confirmed that he raped and impregnated his own daughter, following an extensive investigation involving 17 suspects.

The case came to light when the 20-year-old woman, who is hearing and speech impaired, was taken to a city hospital for medical treatment. During routine tests, doctors found that she was around five months pregnant. As per protocol, the hospital alerted the police, leading to the registration of a case.

Due to the woman’s disability, police initially faced difficulties in understanding how the pregnancy occurred. Officers began questioning people who were in regular contact with the survivor, including family members and neighbours.

As part of the investigation, DNA samples of 17 men were collected to identify the biological father of the unborn child.

According to police officials, forensic examination later revealed that the DNA matched that of the woman’s father, confirming him as the biological parent.

Following the report, the accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, which deals with sexual offences against vulnerable individuals.

Police said the survivor’s statement was recorded with the help of trained counsellors and experts, using specialised communication methods. During these sessions, the woman reportedly indicated that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by people known to her.

Earlier in the probe, police had also questioned and detained other suspects based on the survivor’s inputs. Officials said the investigation is still ongoing to determine whether others were involved in the crime.

Senior officers said DNA evidence played a crucial role in solving the case. “Given the survivor’s condition, forensic science was key in establishing the truth,” a police official said.

The incident has sparked outrage and once again highlighted concerns over the safety of women with disabilities, especially within their own homes.

Activists have called for stronger protection mechanisms and regular monitoring of vulnerable individuals.