/Mumbai: 27 LPG cylinders stolen delivery vehicle; police launch manhunt

Amid reports of a shortage of LPG cylinders in India, 27 cylinders were stolen from a delivery vehicle in Mumbai. The theft happened in Charkop in Kandivali (West) earlier this week when the thieves broke into a parked tempo and took the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders, including five that had been filled. According to officials, the police have launched an investigation into the incident. This comes amid concerns over gas supply due to the ongoing war in West Asia. The conflict has disrupted the supply of energy, triggering a global crisis, after Iran blocked the strategic Strait of Hormuz as it retaliates across the Gulf.

According to PTI, the delivery man, Nandkumar Ramraj Soni, said in his complaint that he had parked his tempo loaded with the LPG cylinders at Kaka Keni Chowk near his home on March 25. However, when he returned on March 26, he saw that the vehicle’s door glass was shattered, and the rear lock was broken.

The police said that all 27 cooking gas cylinders, five filled and 22 empty, had been stolen from the vehicle as per the FIR. Multiple teams have been formed to trace those who took the cylinders.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“CCTV footage from the area has captured several suspects along with vehicles, and efforts are underway to identify them,” the police added.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has launched a crackdown against illegal black marketing of LPG cylinders. The police seized a large stock of domestic and commercial gas cylinders that were allegedly being stored and sold illegally following a raid in the Worli area.

The authorities conducted an inspection at a location in Worli where they discovered several cylinders stocked without proper authorisation after receiving a tip-off.

Amid fake news circulating regarding the shortage of oil reserves, PIB Fact Check said on X, “India has a total reserve capacity of 74 days, with the current stock cover at around 60 days. This includes crude oil, petroleum products, and strategic reserves stored in underground caverns. This ensures nearly two months of assured fuel supply across the country.”