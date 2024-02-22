Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains block Jammu-Srinagar highway

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday (Feb 22) following landslides at more than a dozen places in the Ramban district, said the traffic department officials.

Over a thousand vehicles were stranded due to the massive landslides at multiple places along the 270-km stretch which connects Kashmir to the rest of the country.

The highway has been shut since Monday (Feb 19) and the efforts for the restoration of the road for the smooth movement of traffic are still underway.

According to the officials, the traffic was partially restored on Wednesday (Feb 21) afternoon, however, a fresh landslide at Kishtwari Pather near Banihal again blocked the highway.

"Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is still blocked due to major landslides at Kishtwari Pather and Banihal, and intermittent shooting stones at several places between Nashree and Banihal," the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

People have been advised to avoid taking the route until the road is clear.

Construction worker killed in landslide

A construction worker lost his life in the landslide along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday (Feb 22), said the officials.

The deceased, identified as Deshpaul (31) from the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was hit by the landslide outside his company headquarters near Seri in Ramban district around 8.30 am today, said the police officials.

According to the officials, Deshpaul was on his way to the office mess for breakfast when the incident took place.

An official of the traffic department said that the restoration work was in progress and would take some time. #WATCH | J&K | Snow clearance operation by the Mechanical Department of Poonch continues at Mughal Road. pic.twitter.com/cQHnV6mAin — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024 ×

Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains at over a dozen places between Ramban and Banihal have blocked the movement of traffic on the highway linking Kashmir to the rest of the country.