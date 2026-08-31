/Muizzu hails Thilamalé Bridge as ‘symbol’ of Maldives-India friendship

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has inspected the Thilamalé Bridge after workers established the first physical connection between the capital and neighbouring Vilimalé, calling the India-backed project a landmark for Greater Malé and a symbol of ties with New Delhi. Accompanied by Indian High Commissioner G. Balasubramanian, Muizzu walked the newly linked section of the 6.74km Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP) on Sunday. The network of bridges and causeways is designed to join Malé with Vilimalé, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi, islands that together hold a large share of the country’s population and industrial activity.

The president said teams had “reached an important milestone, having established a physical connection between the two islands.” If the current pace is maintained, he added, “I am hopeful that the project can be completed within a maximum of one year.” Officials have previously pointed to a 2027 finish date.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“This is a highly significant infrastructure project that stands as a symbol of the strong and enduring friendship between the Maldives and India,” Muizzu told reporters at the site. “The progress we have made on this project is a testament to the special attention accorded to it by the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as to the dedicated efforts of the teams from both countries working at every level.”

Also Read: Maldives Minister Saeed sees FTA with India opening opportunities for Maldivian marine industry

He thanked India and its ambassador “for the importance they have accorded to this project and for their continued commitment to strengthening the close and longstanding ties between our two countries.” Once open, he said, the link would give “a significant impetus to the development of the entire Greater Malé area and bring substantial benefits to our people.” Projects that “symbolise the close friendship and partnership between the Maldives and India,” he added, would “continue to receive our utmost attention and priority.”

High Commissioner Balasubramanian described the visit as a chance “to walk on this bridge when the first part of it has been completed.” India, he said, had worked closely with Malé “to ensure that this [is] one of the most comprehensive large scale infrastructure development that India has undertaken outside the borders of India.” He credited the Maldivian government, the ministries of construction and foreign affairs, and the president’s office. “I’m sure that once done, this will be a great asset for Maldives and for the friendly people of Maldives.”