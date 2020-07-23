Mothers once again prove their love is purest, courageous and selfless

Many a time we hear that a mother's love is the purest form of love, but we often forget to cherish it.

In a video, that has become an instant hit on social media, a mother was seen couragely rescuing her little baby.

The footage is from Delhi in which two people try to kidnap a little girl from her home in the broad daylight. The mother did not let that happen and not just snatched her from the kidnappers, but also fought with them.

A woman resolutely held out against two motorcycle-borne men who tried to kidnap her 4-yr-old child in #Shakarpur area of east #Delhi.



The whole incident, on Tuesday, was captured on CCTV camera in which the 2 helmet-wearing kidnappers are seen forcibly trying to grab the child.

The visual is hazy but the mother's courage is clear which intends to keep her children safe.

In the US, another mother showed her valour to save her son from a vicious dog attack.

The woman in california became her son's human shielld as two dogs tried to attack him.

Two years ago, when firefighters came to rescue a woman and her children from a burning house, a mother ensure that her children were saved first.

Not just in human beings, even animal kingdom witnesses such acts.

From elephants to giraffes, mothers display unparalleled courage when it comes to protecting their children.

The take on hyenas, lions to save their little ones.

The message is do thank your mother today no matter how worked up you are due to the pandemic. Mothers' Day should not be the sole day to express gratitude to these selfless beings.