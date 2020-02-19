Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll soars past 2,000; PSG, Liverpool lose in Champions League and more!

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Death toll in China's coronavirus passes 2,000; passengers leave Japan ship

The death toll in China's coronavirus surged past 2,000 on Wednesday after 136 more deaths were reported by the country's health commission.

Champions League: Teen sensation Haaland shines as Neymar's PSG fumbles

Borussia Dortmund's teen sensation Erling Braut Haaland managed to outshine world's two most expensive players as the young gun scored a brace in 2-1 victory against Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the round of 16 clashes in the Champions League at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

OPINION: WION Edit - Why Pakistan's Imran Khan is chasing the wrong priorities

In 2018, Pakistan had 69 million people living in poverty. By June 2020, 18 million more may slip below the poverty line. Pakistan has the worst infant mortality rate in the world.

Singer Lewis Capaldi wins big at BRIT awards as rapper Dave calls PM Boris Johnson racist

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave were the big winners at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in a ceremony packed with performances, including Dave's lyrical attack on Britain`s prime minister who he accused of being racist.



WATCH|Gravitas: Sri Lanka to withdraw from UN resolution on war crimes