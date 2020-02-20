Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll rises, shootings at shisha bars in Germany and more!

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 108 more deaths; 2 dead in Iran

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,117 after 108 more people died in Hubei province.

Attackers flee after killing eight people at shisha bars in Germany

At least eight people were killed in two shooting incidents near Frankfurt in Germany with the attackers still at large.

Champions League: Atalanta thrash Valencia on night to 'remember forever'

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini hailed a performance his club will "remember forever" after the Italian side crushed Valencia 4-1 on Wednesday to take a giant step closer to reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

Caroline Flack's family releases unpublished Instagram message she wrote before suicide

After the shocking death of UK TV presenter Caroline Flack, her family has now released her unpublished Instagram post she wrote days before she died.

WATCH| Gravitas: Airbus bribery scandal: India begins probe