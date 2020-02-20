Attackers flee after killing eight people at shisha bars in Germany

At least eight people were killed in two shooting incidents near Frankfurt in Germany with the attackers still at large.

The shooters targeted shisha bars in Hanau as police launched a manhunt to nab the culprits. Police quickly moved to seal off the two streets in Hanau. The motive of the attack is still unclear, authorities said.

Three people were reportedly killed in front of the first bar and five others were killed in the second bar.

While the motive behind the shooting spree remains unclear, mass shootings are becoming fairly common across the world.

Germany has been targeted in recent years by several extremist attacks one of which killed 12 people in the heart of Berlin in December 2016.

