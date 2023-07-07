Modi surname remark case: Gujarat High Court dismisses Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay

In a major setback to Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, a court denied the stay on conviction in a defamation case made towards a remark deemed defamatory by the petitioner, which had led to the suspension of the Congress leader as a lawmaker.

Gujarat High Court upheld a Sessions Court's order. This means the ruling that Rahul Gandhi cannot contest elections or seek revocation of the suspension of his status as a Member of Parliament (MP), remains valid.

Rahul Gandhi can now appeal against the High Court order in Supreme Court.

Gujarat High Court said the trial court's conviction order is proper, and there is no need to interfere with that order.

The court further noted that at least 10 criminal cases are pending against Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi and Monsoon session of Indian parliament In the wake of the legal setback, Rahul Gandhi will not be able to make it back to the Indian parliament, that will convene for its monsoon session starting July 20.

If the Supreme Court also rejects Rahul's request, he will not be able to contest 2024 General election as well.

The Gujarat High Court cited Rahul Gandhi's remarks on controversial Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at Cambridge in its order.

"It is needed to have purity in politics...A complaint has been filed against (Rahul Gandhi) by the grandson of Veer Savarkar in Pune Court after Gandhi used terms against Veer Savarkar at Cambridge," said the High Court.

"Refusal to stay conviction would not in any way result in injustice to the applicant. There are no reasonable grounds to stay conviction. The conviction is just, proper and legal." Modi remark case: Will Rahul Gandhi go to jail? But Rahul Gandhi, the suspended Member of Parliament from Wayanad in South India's Kerala state, will not go to jail. This is because his two-year sentence was put on hold by a court previously. Modi remark: What was it? While campaigning in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi at a rally had said: "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"

BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case over this statement made by Rahul Gandhi.

The former Congress party chief was sentenced to prison for two years on March 23 for the speech deemed defamatory by the court.

The Congress leader was disqualified soon after as a member of parliament.

