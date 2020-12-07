Modi-Macron speak as Indian PM extends support to France in fight against terror, extremism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday spoke during which several issues were discussed - from Covid to maritime security. During the talks, PM Modi conveyed his condolences to President Macron for the terror attacks in France and reiterated "India's full support to France in the fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism", an Indian government release said.

Between September to October, the country saw three terror attacks in form of knife attacks--in Paris, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine and Nice. Four people were killed in these attacks, in the aftermath of controversy arising over controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

Other key focus areas of the talks were improving the affordability and accessibility of COVID-19 vaccines, post-covid economic recovery, something that has been top focus areas globally.

On the security front, the focus was on the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, maritime security, defence cooperation. Both countries are closely aligned on several subjects, and increasingly working together in tandem on the security front. Earlier this year, French Defence minister had visited India for the Rafale induction ceremony.

The Indian govt release said, "The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-COVID era."

Climate change was also discussed, an issue which has seen Paris -Delhi working on ambitious International Solar Alliance project. India initiated the project which now has over 120 members, was launched in Paris in 2015.