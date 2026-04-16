/Modi, Macron hold phone call, discuss situation in West Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone on Thursday (April 16) and discussed the situation in West Asia. There was also discussion over the Strait of Hormuz between the two leaders. Modi took to X to write about their conversation on the issues.

"Received a phone call from my dear friend President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," wrote Modi.

He also said that both the leaders have agreed to continue their work towards peace and stability in the region.

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"We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," wrote the Indian prime minister.

US threatens Iran with consequences

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth in a press conference early Thursday threatened Iran with consequences if they do not agree to a peace deal. Hegseth warned that the US is "locked and loaded" and prepared to strike Iran's energy infrastructure.

"We're watching you. Our capabilities are not the same, our military and yours. Remember, this is not a fair fight, and we know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to while you are digging out, which is exactly what you're doing. Digging out of bombed out and devastated facilities."