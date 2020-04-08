Modi calls social media poster to honour him 'mischief to drag me in controversies' 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said a poster widely being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, asking people to honour him by giving him a standing ovation on April 12, "seems like mischief to drag me into controversies".

''It has been brought to my attention that some people are running a campaign that to honour Modi stand for 5 minutes. At first glance, it seems like mischief to drag Modi into controversies,'' Modi wrote in Hindi on his Twitter handle.

If you want to honour the PM, then take the responsibility of a poor family as long as coronavirus crisis exists in the country, he added.

''Maybe someone is doing out of goodwill, yet I insist that if you have so much love and want to honour Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists,'' he added.

There can be no greater honour for me than this, he noted.

Modi's tweets were in response to an unsigned message circulating online that asked people to give him a standing ovation for five minutes at 5 pm on Sunday for the work he has been doing for the nation.