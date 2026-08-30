/Missing Assam man detained in Bangladesh, accused of illegal entry and drug smuggling

A 35-year-old man from the Sribhumi district of Assam, who has been missing since Thursday (August 27), has been found in Bangladesh by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The person has been identified as Balai Namasudra, a resident of Gobindapur village in Sribhumi district. After the discovery, BGB claimed that Namasudra was smuggling drugs and arms into Bangladesh.



Balai's wife, Mamata Namasudra, stated that he would regularly go fishing near the border pillar every day, and on Thursday morning, at around 5:30 am, he had gone to collect the fish in the net he had set up the previous evening. She further stated that later that day, an individual from Bangladesh called her on WhatsApp and requested photocopies of Balai's voter ID, Aadhaar card and passport, if possible.



"The person told me that Balai has been caught in Bangladesh for entering there illegally and he will be sent back after basic documentation, for which these documents were important, and I shared them through WhatsApp," she said.

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BGB claims to have found weapons

The BGB claimed that the Indian resident was caught at the Kumarshail border area in Barlekha upazila of Moulvibazar on August 27. During a special BGB operation, they found a foreign-made pistol, two rounds of .22-bore ammunition and 500 Yaba tablets from him.



The additional superintendent of police (crime), Sribhumi, Trinayan Bhuyan, said on Saturday that the police, after receiving a missing complaint, reached the area and started investigating. However, since it was outside the fencing, they co-ordinated with the Border Security Force (BSF).