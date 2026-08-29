/'No Hindu should think there should be no Muslim', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat while speaking at a multi-faith dialogue in New York on Saturday (Aug 29) spoke about creating harmony among different faiths. Replying to a question on Hindu, Muslim unity and RSS intending to build a Hindu nation, he said, "If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same. And every human has a dignity. There is no difference between human beings," said Bhagwat.

"I had a lecture there. And Muslim brothers were also there. And they asked me a question: You are a Hindu organization, you say Hindu Rashtra, what about us Muslims? Would you drive us out? I said no, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu," Bhagwat added.

Speaking further Bhagwat said he comes from a society that puts humanity above religion.

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"I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you, but I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Truth is one, and humanity is a product of that truth. So humanity is one. That truth is one truth, but it is described in many ways according to the describer. Because as human beings, we are prisoners of the software that has been created in our heads..."

He also stressed that discipline of rituals was necessary for path of divinity.