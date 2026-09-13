/‘Might makes right does not hold’: China’s Xi challenges global power politics with 5 BRICS initiatives

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday (Sep 13) called for a stronger role for the Global South in shaping international rules at the 10th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where world leaders have gathered to discuss several global issues and development. Addressing Session II of the high-stakes summit, Xi said international law must apply equally to all countries and rejected the idea that powerful nations can dictate global affairs. He also unveiled five initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation within the grouping. Next year, China will hold the BRICS presidency.

‘Might makes right does not hold’

“A world without rules is like a crossroads without traffic lights, where chaos and disorder are all but guaranteed,” Xi said, according to the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry. “Fairness and justice are a universal aspiration, and international rules must be written by all countries.”

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“The logic of ‘might makes right’ does not hold and should have been discarded long ago,” Xi added, urging Global South countries to jointly defend sovereign equality, noninterference and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the New Delhi Declaration, in which BRICS expressed concern over global polarisation, distrust and ongoing conflicts.

The grouping voiced “deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia” and called for “maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.”

Earlier on Saturday (Sep 12), Xi expressed concerns over the war in the Middle East, saying that the conflict does not serve the interests of the world.

“As the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region continues to evolve, the war there has caused serious losses to people across the region,” Xi was quoted as saying by state news agency Xinhua. It “does not serve the common interests of the international community”, he added.

Xi’s five initiatives

Open-source and inclusive AI: China proposed establishing a BRICS AI open-source community, with cooperation on large language models, specialised seminars and training courses to create an open AI ecosystem.

Trade and investment facilitation: Beijing proposed a BRICS special economic zone partnership, including an intelligent portal for coordinating policies. China will also host the BRICS Forum on Trade in Services next year.

Digital industry cooperation: Xi proposed a BRICS digital ecosystem cloud platform, alongside digital skills training, technological exchanges and industrial alignment to support the digital economy.

Intelligent manufacturing cooperation: China offered to assist BRICS countries in developing smart factories and standards while promoting the transformation and upgrading of manufacturing.

Science and technology talent development: Beijing proposed a BRICS engineer cultivation alliance for joint training and mutual recognition of competency standards. China will also launch a youth exchange programme focused on scientific and technological innovation.

BRICS pushes diplomacy

The BRICS declaration called for dialogue and diplomacy in West Asia, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.