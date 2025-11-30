/Mercedes driver detained after speeding SUV kills one, injures two in South Delhi

A 23-year-old restaurant worker died and two of his co-workers were injured on early Sunday (Nov 30) after a Mercedes hit them near Ambience Mall in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said. According to officers, the accident happened around 2:30 am when a fast-moving Mercedes G63 went out of control, crashed into a pole and injured three workers.

All three injured men were taken to the AIIMS trauma center for the treatment. Rohit, a 23-year-old from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, was declared dead on arrival. The other two are still under treatment.

According to Police, they received a control room call about the incident at around 2:33 am and quickly reached the spot near Ambience Mall on Nelson Mandela Marg, towards Vasant Vihar. Police have already detained the driver, Shivam, who is 29. At the time of the accident, he was driving the car with his wife and older brother. They were reportedly returning from a wedding.

According to the inquiry, the car lost control because of a road diversion and crashed into a pole near an auto stand, where the three victims were standing, DCP Goel said.

Police also stated that the Mercedes was registered to Abhishek, a friend of Shivam, who had given him the car for the night. A case has been filed and the investigation is already underway.