/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta focuses on hygiene, menstrual awareness campaigns in schools

The Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is taking steps to improve sanitation standards in government schools across the city by maintaining clean toilets and creating awareness about the importance of good hygiene. It is also holding menstrual awareness campaigns for both boys and girls to make them at ease with the biological cycle that many still consider a taboo.

For this, Medical rooms and "menstruation corners" will be established in all schools, where sanitary napkins, underwear, and other essential supplies will be available. The process of installing vending machines in all school washrooms will also be expedited.

“Flight of Courage” programme to be launched

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School-wise data of HPV vaccination will be collected and participation of children from government schools in the “Flight of Courage” programme will be made mandatory.

The government has also planned to set up a toll-free number - displayed on the walls and gates of school - to take up complaints and suggestions of children and parents.