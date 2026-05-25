/Mekedatu dam row: Tamil Nadu CM orders faster legal steps against Karnataka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (May 25) held a detailed review meeting to discuss Karnataka’s proposal for the construction of a dam on the Cauvery River in Mekedatu, a project that has brought strong opposition from Tamil Nadu. The meeting comes in the wake of the “Bhumi puja” (groundbreaking ceremony) for the project.

According to an official statement, “The detailed review meeting was held to establish Tamil Nadu’s rights and safeguard farmers’ interests.” Among those present at the meeting were ministers N Anand, Adhav Arjuna and R Nirmalkumar, along with Advocate General Vijay Narayan.

The statement said that the discussions were held on the various cases related to the issue, noting that the Supreme Court had earlier dismissed Tamil Nadu’s review petition against a ruling which held that only central expert bodies could determine matters falling within the court’s legal scope.

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The Tamil Nadu government reviewed the ongoing legal battle over the Mekedatu project, including recent developments in the Supreme Court. The release noted that the apex court had earlier dismissed Tamil Nadu’s review petition against a previous ruling, which stated that only central expert bodies could determine the legal and technical aspects related to the project.

Following detailed deliberations, Chief Minister Vijay directed officials to accelerate legal efforts and consultations in light of the Supreme Court’s observations. The state government is expected to continue pressing its objections before the appropriate legal and administrative forums.

Karnataka has proposed the construction of a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu on the Cauvery River, arguing that the project is intended to address Bengaluru’s drinking water needs and support power generation. However, Tamil Nadu, being the lower riparian state in the Cauvery basin, has consistently argued that the project could reduce water flow downstream and adversely impact agriculture and drinking water availability in several districts.