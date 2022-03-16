Mehbooba Mufti hits out at Indian government for aggressively promoting 'Kashmir Files' movie

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has hit out at the government of India saying that the manner in which government is "aggressively promoting" Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files' and is "weaponising the pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious".

She added, "Instead of healing old wounds & creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart."

Mufti took to her Twitter handle to express her views on the Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files', a film which is based on the Kashmiri Pandit community's exodus from the Kashmir Valley.

'The Kashmir Files' has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and was released on February 11 across the country.

The Kashmir Pandit community has said that it's for the first time the reality of their exodus has been showcased by Bollywood.

The Patron of the National Conference Dr Farooq Abdullah also reacted to the film. Abdullah was the CM of Jammu and Kashmir till 1989 and right after that, Jammu and Kashmir was brought under Governor's rule in 1990. The migration took place in the same year when Governor Jagmohan Malhotra was heading the state.

"Jagmohan was the Governor at that time. He is no more, otherwise, he would have told (the reality). This is the reason I want the case to be investigated. The Union government should take urgent steps for the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits. An honest investigation should be held to find out the culprits and why such an incident took place," said Dr Farooq Abdullah, NC Patron.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the filmmakers of 'The Kashmir files'. "People who always raise the flag of freedom of expression are restless. Instead of reviewing facts, a campaign is being run to discredit it," said PM Modi while addressing the BJP parliamentary meeting.

Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India also took to Twitter earlier and said it's a "bold representation of truth".

Shah wrote, "A bold representation of truth. It will work to make the society and the country aware in this direction that such historical mistakes are not repeated. I congratulate the entire team for making this film."

The 'The Kashmir Files' movie has been made tax free in all BJP ruled states.