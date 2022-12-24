Mathura court seeks survey report of mosque complex in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case

A district court in India passed an order on Saturday in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case, asking the authorities to survey the disputed site. The Mathura local court sought the survey report on January 20, 2023.

The case is related to the Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex, which is a group of Hindu temples in Mathura, a popular city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The complex is adjacent to the Shahi Eidgah mosque built by an emperor of the Mughal Empire Aurangzeb.

The order, which is on the same lines as a Varanasi court that ordered a video graphics survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid, was issued by the Court of Senior Division while hearing the petition of Hindu Sena. On December 8, the national president of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta and the Idgah was constructed after demolishing Lord Krishna's birthplace.

The agreement, made between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh vs Shahi Masjid Idgah in the year 1968 was also challenged by the petition.

The counsel said: "The learned judge had ordered Amin (term used to refer to a revenue department official) on December 8 to inform both the parties and submit a survey report on the next hearing."

Notably, the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura comes under the purview of the Places of Worship Act, of 1991.