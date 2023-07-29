Massive Manipur rally defends state unity, calls for action against insurgents

A massive rally was organised on Saturday in Imphal, Manipur's state capital, by a prominent civil society group to demand action against "Kuki-Chin terrorists." The rally aimed to address the ongoing ethnic clashes in the northeastern state and protect the territorial integrity of Manipur amid the Kuki-Zo-Chin tribes' demands for a separate administration.

The rally was organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing various Meitei groups, and witnessed active participation from many communities. The rally commenced at Thangmeiband in Imphal and covered an impressive distance of about 8 km, concluding at Hapta Kangjeibung. It marked the most significant mobilisation since the 2001 rally against the division of Manipur's territory.

The participants of the rally were determined to put an end to the ongoing ethnic conflict and address the issues caused by suspected narco-terrorists from Myanmar, who were believed to be creating disturbances in Manipur.

Appeal to PM Modi

The organisers of the rally stated their intention to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take prompt action to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

The participants voiced their concern about the situation, which they believed was exacerbated by the influx of illegal immigrants.

Discontent with government

COCOMI's chief, Jitendra Ningomba, expressed dissatisfaction with Home Minister Amit Shah, who had previously promised to return to Manipur after his visit in early June but had failed to do so.

The central government's deployment of over 40,000 security personnel was also criticised for not being effectively utilised to protect the people of Manipur. Ningomba also pointed out that Prime Minister Modi had remained silent on the Manipur situation until a viral video prompted a response, which the people of Manipur had condemned.

This comes as a 21-member delegation from the opposition alliance INDIA visited the relief camp in Churachandpur district on Saturday. The region has been at the center of ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3.

TMC MP Sushmita Dev said, “It was important for us to come and meet the victims here, the sad part is that the Government of India should have sent a delegation but Opposition parties have to send a delegation here.”

“We met several people in the relief camp here and listened to their problems. We have assured them that there will be a change in the situation and we are all working in that direction,” said RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Earlier this month, a video emerged, purportedly shot on May 4, showing two women being paraded naked, which quickly went viral and sparked a massive uproar across the nation.

In response to the seriousness of the case and public outcry, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the alleged sexual assault on the two women by a mob in Manipur.

