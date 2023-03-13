ugc_banner

Massive fire reported from Oshiwara market in Mumbai, India

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Anamica SinghUpdated: Mar 13, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Fire tenders are at the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze. Photograph:(Twitter)

Fire tenders are at the spot in Oshiwara.

A massive fire is being reported from a market in Oshiwara in Mumbai, India. Pictures and videos emerging from the scene show massive fumes of smoke. The fire reportedly erupted at a furniture godown in the Oshiwara furniture market at around 11 am. Fire tenders are at the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze. No injuries or deaths have been reported yet.

While the reason for the blaze is not known yet, some say that a cylinder blast triggered the fire. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was level 3. 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

