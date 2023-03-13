Massive fire reported from Oshiwara market in Mumbai, India
Story highlights
Fire tenders are at the spot in Oshiwara.
Fire tenders are at the spot in Oshiwara.
A massive fire is being reported from a market in Oshiwara in Mumbai, India. Pictures and videos emerging from the scene show massive fumes of smoke. The fire reportedly erupted at a furniture godown in the Oshiwara furniture market at around 11 am. Fire tenders are at the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze. No injuries or deaths have been reported yet.
The fire department of mumbai has arrived , they are doing their job. Thank you @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/RaSQEW7B8v— KRANTI REDKAR WANKHEDE (@KrantiRedkar) March 13, 2023
While the reason for the blaze is not known yet, some say that a cylinder blast triggered the fire. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was level 3.
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.