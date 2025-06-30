In India's Telangana, over a dozen workers have been injured after an explosion at a chemical factory in the Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of the Sangareddy district on Monday (Jun 30), said officials. As per the PTI news agency, the death toll from the massive blast as of 1300 hrs IST was eight (8) workers. In a statement to the press, V. Satyanarayana, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Multi Zone-II in Telangana, said that so far eight people have been confirmed dead and another 26 have been injured in the blast. He said that at the time of the tragic explosion, 150 people were working in the factory. Of these, 110 were in the block where the accident happened.

What happened?

"The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15–20 people have been injured. Further details awaited," said Telangana fire officials after the explosion. Shortly after being informed about the incident, 11 fire engines rushed to the scene and are now involved in firefighting operations, reports ANI.

As per the IG, a reactor explosion led to the blast. The rescue operation is underway, with the incident site being examined by experts.

PM Modi shares condolences

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing condolences on the tragic fire, said he was “Anguished by the loss of lives”. In a X post by the PMO office, Modi also announced an ex gratia help of INR two lakh (around $42,335) for the next of kin of the workers who lost their lives in the fire and an INR 50,000 (around $584) aid for the injured.