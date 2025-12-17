/Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleges AAP’s role in pollution surge, urges Kejriwal to stop ‘dirty politics’

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of intentionally burning garbage to escalate pollution levels in the national capital. Speaking at a press conference, Sirsa claimed, “It pains me to say this, but AAP is purposely setting waste on fire to worsen the air quality. They seem to be hoping the AQI rises. They are indifferent to the people of Delhi and should stop engaging in such dirty politics.”

The minister’s accusations came as part of his announcement about new measures to combat the worsening air pollution. He pointed to a particular incident in the Trilokpuri area, where local MLA informed him that an AAP councillor had set fire to a pile of garbage in the area. Sirsa referenced a video shared by AAP councillor Vijay Kumar that showed a heap of burning waste surrounded by smoke amid the already toxic air. “I appeal to Arvind Kejriwal with folded hands, please stop this politics. Your children also live in Delhi. Don’t harm your own people like this,” Sirsa urged. The minister outlined several steps to address the city’s air quality, which had plummeted to dangerous levels.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Oman to strengthen strategic and defence ties

Add WION as a Preferred Source

These measures included a 50% work-from-home mandate, a strict requirement for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, and a ban on vehicles that do not meet Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission standards from entering the city. Sirsa also announced a ban on trucks transporting construction materials into Delhi. “We are taking continuous action to improve air quality. From tomorrow, we are enforcing that people get their PUC certificates. Without one, no fuel will be sold. We’re also banning trucks carrying construction materials,” he added.

AAP responds

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party rejected Sirsa’s allegations, accusing the BJP minister of spreading falsehoods. The party called Sirsa a “habitual liar” and accused him of manipulating air quality data by shutting down monitoring systems and even spraying water on AQI stations to create a misleading narrative. AAP denied any involvement in garbage burning, challenging Sirsa to provide evidence or file a police report if he truly had proof.