/PM Narendra Modi arrives in Oman to strengthen strategic and defence ties

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Muscat on Wednesday (December 17) evening for a two-day official visit to Oman, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour that also included Jordan and Ethiopia. Upon arrival, he was warmly received at the airport by Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said. The two leaders discussed ways to further enhance defence ties and deepen the strategic relationship between India and Oman. Expressing appreciation on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said for the gracious welcome extended to him in Muscat.

Later, members of the Indian diaspora accorded the India Prime Minister a vibrant reception at his hotel. The cultural programme featured a mix of Omani traditional performances and Indian art forms such as Kuchipudi, Kathak, Rajasthan’s Ghoomer, Karnataka’s Yakshagana, Bollywood freestyle dance, and a Gujarati song. In another post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Oman’s long-standing friendship with India and their shared historical ties. He noted that the visit would help identify new areas of cooperation and inject renewed energy into bilateral relations.

During his stay, the India Prime Minister is scheduled to meet the Sultan of Oman to review the full range of bilateral ties and discuss regional and global issues of common concern. He is also expected to address a business forum comprising industry leaders from both countries.