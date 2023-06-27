Manipur ethnic clashes: Indian Army says women activists deliberately interfering in operations

The Indian Army has blamed women activists in violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur of interfering in their operations and blocking routes, saying that such “unwarranted interference" is hindering their timely responses.

The Army’s Spear Corps released a video on Twitter with a caption, “Demystifying myth of peaceful blockade led by women in Manipur”, saying that women are are abetting “armed rioters”/

The clip shows a large group of women surrounding personnel in Itham on Saturday. The Army said that it was in this incident that the women helped “rioters flee”.

The video further shows heavy machinery digging a part of a road with a large number of women around it and stated that this was the entry and exit to an Assam Rifles base being dug up to cause delay.

"Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property.

"Indian Army appeals to all sections of population to support our endeavours in restoring peace. Help us to Help Manipur," it tweeted.

The statement came two days after a mob of 1500 Manipuri women surrounded the Indian Army personnel in Imphal East's Itham village, forcing the forces to let go of 12 militants holed up there.

The stand-off was resolved peacefully after the Army’s “mature decision” to prevent any collateral damage.

These 12 militants belonged to the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a Meitei militant group, involved in a number of attacks, including the ambush of a 6 Dogra unit in 2015, were holed up in the village.

Among the militants captured was self-styled “Lt Col” Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam, who is identified as the mastermind of the 2015 Chandel ambush in which 18 soldiers of the six Dogra Regiment were killed.

The security personnel left with seized arms and ammunition. One of worst flare-ups Manipur is facing one of its worst ethnic flare-ups in recent decades. The clashes first began after a “Tribal Solidarity March” was called by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM).

The march was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the area’s majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court order.

The Indian laws provide reservations in some government jobs, college admissions and electoral seats for communities under the ST category as a form of affirmative action to tackle historical structural inequality and discrimination.

The Kuki community has opposed the Meitei community’s inclusion in the list, fearing opportunity and job loss due to the group’s demographically and politically advantageous position.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.